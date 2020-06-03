GREENSBORO — Small businesses struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic's economic toll got a $20 million lifeline Wednesday morning.
That's when Guilford County officials began accepting applications for a new program providing grants of up to $10,000 each to the smallest of small businesses.
The program is aimed at businesses with weekly payrolls spanning no more than 1,000 hours of employment — the equivalent of 25 full-time workers — and $2 million in annual receipts.
"At some point everybody is going to have to go back to work and they're going to need places to work," said Justin Conrad, a member of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Conrad added that the purpose of the program, linked to the federal CARES Act, was to make sure those work places were still there when the time comes.
The grants are aimed at making up for rent, other types of overhead and lost revenue suffered by businesses hampered for weeks by local and statewide "stay home" orders dating back to March.
Eligible businesses run the gamut from one-person operations to fully-staffed retailers, offices, restaurants and contracting firms — as long as they're located in Guilford County.
The county is dispensing the money until it's gone. Applicants should hear something back from program administrators within seven to 14 days of filing, county officials estimate.
The money behind the grant program comes from $93.7 million in federal funds that Guilford County received from the CARES Act, which was approved by federal authorities earlier this year for counties with more than 500,000 residents.
One of Wednesday's first applicants was Katherine Lambert-Scronce, president and owner of Greensboro Online Tutoring.
"I hit submit" barely 20 minutes after the county's online portal opened to accept applications, she said.
"I've just kept putting money from my personal account into my business account," Lambert-Scronce said of the pandemic's impact on her business. "I keep putting money in and hoping for the best."
Lambert-Scronce's 20-year-old company offers courses online, face-to-face and in classroom settings that prepare people for such educational hurdles as the Graduate Record Exam, the Law School Admission Test and the Graduate Management Admission Test.
In addition to online and individual instruction, the firm headquartered in the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship offers classes in such settings as UNCG and Greensboro College.
The pandemic forced her to temporarily halt in-person instruction and, among other things, derailed one of her Graduate Record Exam courses this spring at Greensboro College, she said.
The need for such small business assistance is widespread in the pandemic's wake, said Wilson Lester, executive director of Piedmont Business Capital.
Lester's Greensboro-based nonprofit distributed $400,000 in interest-free loans to small businesses in a matter of weeks. The City Council approved the money in April and it was gone by early May, distributed to 51 Greensboro businesses in loans that averaged $7,800 each, Lester said.
"No business, no type of industry was not affected by the quarantining and the closures," Lester said of the recipients.
One of the new county program's best attributes is that it aims to reach a level of the business community often missed by such efforts, said Brent Christensen, the president and chief executive officer of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
"I think people should really applaud the county for thinking in such a big way about small businesses that are really struggling," Christensen said. "Unfortunately when you have to close up or greatly reduce your business, the bills don't stop."
