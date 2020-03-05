N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser (copy)
CLIMAX - A 16-year-old died Wednesday, and another teen was critically injured when the pickup truck they were riding in struck a tree and overturned, authorities said.

The driver, Jesus T. Victoria, 16, of Greensboro, received minor injuries after his truck ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol. Victoria was the only one wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Bernie Road, an unpaved road in Guilford County, Baker said in an email.

James E. Miller, 16, of Pleasant Garden, who was a passenger in the front of the truck, died at Moses Cone Hospital. The rear-seat passenger, Cheveyo Locklear, 15, of Climax, remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, Baker said.

Victoria is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and no operator's license, Baker said.

Speed is being considered as the primary contributing factor. The speed limit posted for that area is 25 mph, Baker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

