GREENSBORO — Because several courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the Greensboro and High Point courthouses will close until June 22.
In a statement, Judge John Craig said both Guilford County courthouses will be closed until June 22 to give the county the opportunity to thoroughly sanitize the facilities.
Craig said the public will not be allowed into the courthouses and employees are instructed to stay home.
The county health department has initiated contact tracing, according to the statement, and if a courthouse employee is identified by the county to have come into close contact with the infected individuals, he or she will be quarantined and tested.
The statement did not specify how many courthouse employees tested positive for the virus.
More plans for drive-up testing announced
UnitedHealthcare has teamed up with local partners to bring free mobile COVID-19 testing to high-risk individuals in Greensboro and High Point.
Drive-up testing will be offered this Saturday and Saturday, June 20, at Evangel Fellowship Church, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro. Testing is open to the public, first come, first served.
Additional drive-up testing will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. June 24, 25 and 26 at Claremont Courts, 2702 Patio Place in Greensboro. Register for testing here: https://form.jotform.com/201496472895165.
Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine, Guilford County Division of Public Health, UnitedHealthcare of North Carolina, Greensboro Housing Authority, High Point Housing Authority Guilford County Emergency Management, LabCorp, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have partnered to bring the mobile unit to underserved communities.
High Point pool to reopen this weekend
HIGH POINT — The pool at Washington Terrace Park will reopen this weekend under new safety guidelines, High Point Parks & Recreation has announced.
The pool at 108 Murray Street in High Point will be open this Saturday and Sunday, then daily starting June 20 through mid-August.
The capacity at the pool will be limited to 150 patrons, half of the pool’s maximum occupancy, the news release said. That includes people in the water and on the pool deck.
There will be three daily “waves” of swim time beginning at 10 a.m. daily, with 30-minute closures between each wave to allow for cleaning and sanitation. Each wave includes a 15-minute break.
- Wave I: 10 a.m.–12:15 p.m. (break 11–11:15 a.m.)
- Wave II: 12:45–3 p.m. (break 1:45–2 p.m.)
- Wave III: 3:30–5:45 p.m. (break 4:30–4:45 p.m.)
Fifty of the 150 slots in each wave can be reserved online up to five days, the release said. There are no refunds.
The remaining 100 spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for each wave. Wristbands will be sold at the pool entrance gate daily, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The cost is $1.25 per person, and admission is free for children ages 3 and younger. Anyone under 13 must have an adult accompany them.
As part of the city’s COVID-19 prevention measures, staff will perform temperature checks on everyone who enters the facility, the release said. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility.
All patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings when entering/exiting the pool facility and on the pool deck, but not in the water, the release said.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-8599 or 336-883-3511.
