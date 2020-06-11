Coronavirus outbreak. Pathogen affecting the respiratory tract. COVID-19 infection.

GREENSBORO — Because several courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the Greensboro and High Point courthouses will close until June 22.

In a written statement, Judge John Craig said both Guilford County courthouses will be closed until June 22 to give the county the opportunity to thoroughly sanitize the facilities. 

Craig said the public will not be allowed into the courthouses and employees are instructed to stay home. 

The county health department has initiated contact tracing, according to the statement, and if a courthouse employee is identified by the county to have come into close contact with the infected individuals, he or she will be quarantined and tested. 

The statement did not specify how many courthouse employees tested positive for the virus. 

