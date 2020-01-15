GREENSBORO — A fox that recently bit someone in the 4000 block of Laurel Run has tested positive for rabies, the first case of 2020, local officials said today.
After the fox was captured, it was sent for testing, according to Lisa Lee, community engagement manager with Guilford County Animal Services.
The bite victim is undergoing treatment, Lee said.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets) age four months or older be vaccinated. Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the year.
The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services offered the following tips to avoid coming in contact with the rabies virus:
• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with or rescue any wildlife. Never use bare hands to touch any wildlife. Report any sick or injured animal to Animal Control at 336-641-5990. Do not try to rescue or treat the animal.
• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach.
• Do not try to separate fighting animals.
• Feed pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and other wildlife.
• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying rabies.
• Anyone bitten by an animal should wash the area with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local Animal Control officers.
For more information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, call Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.