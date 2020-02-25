GREENSBORO — Open-space advocates told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners at its Tuesday retreat not to forget trails and greenways in putting together the next bond referendum.
Local trail proponents David Craft and Mark Gatehouse urged commissioners to include $10 million for such projects as completing the Bicentennial Greenway between Greensboro and High Point.
“I really don’t want to call this Guilford’s forgotten greenway,” Craft said of the Bicentennial project that dates to 1988.
That’s when county officials embarked on the project to commemorate the 200th anniversary of North Carolina’s signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Only about 1.5 miles are yet to be completed through western Greensboro’s tank farm area “and we could have a greenway between the two biggest cities in our county,” Craft said.
The commissioners are considering a bond referendum for Guilford County Schools construction and renovation projects likely to soar into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
They also heard Monday at their two-day retreat from new GTCC President Anthony Clarke who asked the board to consider adding some community college projects to the possible schools referendum.
There’s precedent for both GTCC and open space in county bond financing: In 2004, Guilford officials won voter approval for $67 million in bonds that set aside $47 million for GTCC improvements, plus $10 million each for parks and open space.
Craft and Gatehouse also promoted the fledgling Piedmont Greenway that would connect Greensboro to Winston-Salem on a 19-mile route through Triad Park that straddles the county line.
And they said there remain several gaps in the cross-state Mountains-to-Sea Trail through Guilford County, to the northeast of Bryan Park and west of Greensboro.
“We want bike lanes connected to paved greenways connected to trails,” said Gatehouse, a trails advocate with the Piedmont Fat Tire Society mountain biking group.
Gatehouse noted that research has shown that for every dollar spent on trails and greenways, communities get back about $1.60 per year in tourism, recreation, related retail sales and other benefits.
Commissioners were receptive, but they made no promises, either to the trails proponents Tuesday or to GTCC’s Clarke the day before.
The commissioners hold the retreat every year to consider the county’s financial prospects, needs and goals as they begin the monthslong process of preparing next year’s budget.
This year, they convened at the Bur-Mil Park Clubhouse. They closed the meeting by honoring two county employees who are retiring, Merle Green as health department director and Jeff Fowler as security director.
Chairman Jeff Phillips said the board is facing its share of financial uncertainties this year, but projections suggest the county will see significant increases in revenue from sales and property taxes.
“That’s definitely a net positive,” Phillips said.
Looking at ways to increase revenue without raising taxes Tuesday, the commissioners considered what to do with the 800-acre county farm that had been used for decades as a prison farm until 2015.
They discussed involving residents near the property north of Gibsonville in developing a plan that would preserve its open space but generate income instead of the annual operating costs that have averaged about $131,000 a year for the past three fiscal years.
The most popular concept among the commissioners seemed to be selling environmental “mitigation” credits to developers of residential, commercial or industrial projects that, like the farm, are located along parts of the Cape Fear River system.
Developers buy such credits from property owners who agree to keep their stream-side acreage pristine, in order to offset the environmental impact of a developer’s construction project elsewhere in a particular stream network.
County finance officials estimated that depending on how such mitigation easements were structured for the county farm, they could be worth from $4 million to more than $8 million.
If the board could make something like that happen, Commissioner Justin Conrad said, it could be “one of those rare scenarios where everybody might come out happy.”
Commissioner Kay Cashion urged county administrators to follow through with plans to seek recognition as a National Historic Site for the former prison farm’s main dormitory, which was built by inmates in 1935.
Abut five years ago, many residents of the area east of N.C. 61 were opposed when a group of private investors expressed interest in buying the property for a combination data center and farming operation.
The county currently leases a total of 522 acres to several farmers who grow a mix of conventional and organic crops. The farm also hosts 2.7 miles of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, the former main prison barracks, other buildings that include four greenhouses, and an adjoining firing range used by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies for training purposes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.