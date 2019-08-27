road detour sign

VANDALIA — A bridge over U.S. 421 in Guilford County will be closed for repairs for six weeks.

Work starts Wednesday on the bridge on Wiley Lewis Road, which will be closed in both directions until Oct. 11, N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.

DOT will conduct maintenance and resurface the deck on the bridge.

Traffic will be rerouted via Wiley Lewis Road, Pleasant Garden Road and Liberty Road.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments