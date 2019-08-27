VANDALIA — A bridge over U.S. 421 in Guilford County will be closed for repairs for six weeks.
Work starts Wednesday on the bridge on Wiley Lewis Road, which will be closed in both directions until Oct. 11, N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.
DOT will conduct maintenance and resurface the deck on the bridge.
Traffic will be rerouted via Wiley Lewis Road, Pleasant Garden Road and Liberty Road.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.