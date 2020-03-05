GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials sidestepped a potential court fight Thursday by agreeing to refund just less than $910,000 in disputed taxes to Cone Health.
The Board of Commissioners settled unanimously with the nonprofit, health care system in what had been a dispute over which business and medical equipment was taxable at more than two dozen Cone Health medical facilities throughout the county.
The cities of Greensboro and High Point are involved in similar discussions with Cone Health about the disagreement that carries a total price of more than $1.7 million for excessive tax payments between 2014 and 2019.
Under state tax law, equipment owned by a health care provider is exempt from business-property taxes when its primary purpose is for “hospital patient care, health system administration or support, or another clearly charitable purpose.”
But the same equipment is taxable if used for “ambulatory” patients — people not under hospital care — in what Thursday’s agreement defines as places “that have the characteristics of standalone physician offices.”
In a memo to the commission, county Tax Director Ben Chavis said that his office and Cone Health reached a settlement after agreeing during the 2019 tax year about which of the health care system’s properties and equipment fell into what tax category.
But that meant the county had accepted tax payments during the previous five years for property everyone now agrees was tax exempt.
The settlement acknowledges that the county is on the hook for those overpayments and that “Cone Health could pursue recovery of these funds through a lawsuit against the county.”
Cone Health agreed to accept 2.5% less than what it was due from the three governments if rebates are sent by March 15. That discount lowers the county’s refund from $932,837 to $909,916, according to the settlement agreement.
Under terms of the agreement, Greensboro would refund about $744,200 and High Point $23,557. The town of Whitsett also is involved in the settlement, but it only owes Cone $8.43 in overpaid taxes, according to the settlement document.
In other action, the commissioners agreed unanimously to proclaim March 29 — a Sunday — as “Vietnam War Veterans Day” across the county.
The declaration introduced by Commissioner Hank Henning noted that veterans of the controversial war served with valor but on returning home often were denigrated and “caught in the crossfire of public debate about (the nation’s) involvement in the war.”
The commissioners also:
- Heard from County Manager Marty Lawing that county health and emergency officials have begun preparing their response to the anticipated arrival of the coronavirus. Lawing did not go into great detail, but said they had met recently with school officials to start planning.
- Allotted $30,000 to the Guilford County Complete Count Committee that is working to increase the number of county residents who respond to the U.S. Census this year. The money will be used for outreach efforts targeting “hard to count populations,” administrators said.
- Renewed a lease for office space at $4,480 per year with the N.C. Department of Agriculture. The yearlong agreement provides room for the state Forest Service in the county’s agricultural center on Burlington Road.
- Accepted a grant of $182,528 from state and federal sources to support the county Juvenile Crime Prevention Council in helping troubled youths get their lives back on track.
