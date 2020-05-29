The Guilford County Division of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 for those in high-risk groups, hosted by UNCG and the parks and recreation departments in High Point and Greensboro, according to a news release.
Community testing will be offered at:
- UNCG's Oakland Parking Deck, Greensboro, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Drive-thru outdoor testing.
- Washington Street Terrace Community Center, 101 Gordon St., High Point, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m June 5. Indoor testing.
- Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8, 10 and 12. Indoor testing.
- Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave., High Point, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15, 17 and 19. Indoor testing.
- Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave., Greensboro, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, 24 and 26. Indoor testing.
Testing is done by appointment only and must be scheduled by calling 336-641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing, the release said.
Though testing is available regardless of insurance status, if you have private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, bring your insurance card.
To be eligible for testing, you must fall into one of these categories:
- Have one or more of the following symptoms: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
- Be at high risk for infection (65 years or older, have underlying medical conditions).
- Be a close contact of someone who tested positive, regardless of symptoms.
- Live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farm worker camp).
- Come from a historically marginalized population.
- Be a front-line worker (grocery clerk, gas station attendant, etc.) in which social distancing is difficult to maintain.
