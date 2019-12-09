GREENSBORO — Sheba, a tan Chow Chow mix, was a little shy at first. But eventually she accepted her Pupcake from Robin Davis.
Davis is the owner of the bakery Maxie B’s and she baked nearly 400 Pupcakes to hand out to more than a hundred dogs at the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Monday.
Pupcakes are Maxie B’s equivalent to a bran muffin for pooches. Loaded with oats, flax seed meal, carrots, whole wheat, pumpkin and heavy with the scent of molasses, the bite-size muffins were irresistible to most of the dogs at the shelter.
Roland, a white and brown pit bull mix, couldn’t get enough of them as shelter volunteer Jessica Mashburn helped Davis distribute the muffins.
“We’re raising the standard of treats,” Mashburn laughed.
Davis and Mashburn have casually known each other for years. Davis has worked with Mashburn, who was an event coordinator for Quaintance-Weaver which owns two hotels and several restaurants.
But the two connected last spring on a new level when they began showing up at the same Guilford County Animal Shelter advisory meetings. Davis has always been a dog lover. Her bakery is named after her pugs. Mashburn is a staunch advocate for animal welfare, having worked with animal rescue groups for three years before becoming a volunteer with the animal shelter in April.
Mashburn said her first tour of the shelter last spring was emotional.
“It was hard for me to come to the shelter for the first time,” Mashburn said.
But it gave her a new passion for the welfare of the shelter’s cats and dogs.
Mashburn is a music performer known for flamboyant cabaret-style shows. Fresh off a weekend of holiday shows, she sports colorful hair with shimmering highlights as she hands out muffins. She donates volunteer hours each week at the shelter and said the time is therapeutic, particularly after performing.
“There’s nowhere I’d rather be today than here at the shelter,” she said.
She also never misses an opportunity to plug the shelter at public performances. At a show last week at the Festival of Lights, she ran a slide show of shelter pets on a 55-inch screen.
Mashburn helped to establish the Guilford County Furr Frame Project, which showcases shelter pets through digital photo frames at local businesses.
“Everybody needs an agent,” Mashburn said.
After a couple of advisory board meetings, Davis told Mashburn she would like a tour of the shelter.
“It can be intimidating to come to the shelter,” Davis said.
Davis asked if she could bring some of her Pupcakes.
“I know Robyn as being very tuned in with animal rights and welfare. If I was going to describe her to someone, I’d say she is an animal welfare-minded business owner,” Mashburn said
Davis baked enough muffins to give to over 200 dogs at that first visit.
“It couldn’t have been a more positive experience. It left me wanting to come back and realizing it is something I feel like our team can do something for,” she said.
So Davis and Mashburn arranged another rendezvous to hand out muffins to the shelter's dogs. An early Christmas present.
The muffins seemed to have a calming effect. As Mashburn, Davis and Catherine Naradzay, a customer service leader at Maxie B’s, went from one enclosed dog cubicle to the next, the din of barking in the shelter’s large kennel room gradually lessened.
“I say, let them eat cake,” Mashburn declares.
