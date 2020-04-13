GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials will consider moving a step closer this week to asking voters in November to approve spending millions on school construction and repair.
On Thursday, the Board of Commissioners will vote on whether county administrators should seek authority to issue as much as $1.6 billion in school bonds. The agenda item “authorizes county staff to prepare applications, resolutions, orders and publications to set a voter referendum on Nov. 3, 2020 for Phase 1 of school bonds.”
The bonds could not be issued without voters granting approval in a countywide referendum on November’s general election ballot.
“It would be an application for school bonds not to exceed $1.6 billion,” Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said of his preference in the upcoming board vote.
Alston said the item was put on the agenda after he told other commissioners that if it wasn’t, he planned to submit it as a motion under “new business,” which he said is every commissioner’s prerogative.
The item on this week’s agenda follows a March 10 vote of 7-2 by the Guilford County Board of Education asking the commissioners to put $1.6 billion in school bonds on the Nov. 3 ballot.
But Alston, a Democrat, said he had heard from some Republican members of the board that they might prefer either a lower cap, perhaps $900 million, or putting off making a decision for the time being.
Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said in an email Monday that he falls into the last category.
“Given the significant priorities surrounding the current public health and economic concerns of our citizens, I believe there should be significant reservations about moving forward with any decisions around school bonds at this time,” Phillips said.
Phillips said at present, “the timing for such a decision would be entirely inappropriate, in my view, when all of our citizens are dealing with the very real and personal impacts of COVID-19.”
Alston said he understands the concerns he’s heard from Phillips and other Republicans about the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on county finances and people’s ability to focus on topics other than the disease right now.
But he said the vote is only a decision to seek leeway from state government to issue a maximum amount in school bonds. If they wanted, the commissioners could set a maximum amount of $1.6 billion now, then pick a lesser amount if they thought it necessary after a required public hearing in late May.
“It can always be lower than that amount, but it can’t be higher,” Alston said of his proposed $1.6 billion amount.
Alston said it would be shortsighted to put the referendum off or set too low an amount up front, just because of the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has injected into the public discourse. He said dilapidated schools with leaking roofs and inadequate heating and cooling systems are not going to get any better while commissioners delay a decision they know can’t be avoided.
Phillips said his reluctance should not be misinterpreted as a belief that the commissioners “shouldn’t decide this question at some point soon.”
“But we need to get our communities back to more normal circumstances than we are living through today,” he said. “
Alston said a decision made now would not have an immediate financial impact. It could be two years or more before the school system actually would need any bonds to be sold for construction or building repairs. So there’s time for an economic recovery, he said.
And once county officials receive approval from voters to sell bonds for school improvements, they could wait for better economic times before actually issuing those bonds and incurring the added debt, he said.
Alston added that if they don’t put the question on next November’s ballot, it would be 2022 before the next general election provides an opening for county officials to seek voter approval in a countywide bond referendum. If approved, the bonds would be a major start in tackling more than $2 billion in structural needs that outside consultants have found across the district.
Phillips said that he’s “just not of the mindset that we should move full-speed ahead yet.”
Financial advisers have charted several paths by which county government could repay school bonds depending on the overall amount issued. They include either an increase in the property or sales taxes, or a combination of the two.
