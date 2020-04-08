GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials exempted their emergency responders from parts of a new federal law that give workers up to three months of paid leave to care for family members and others affected by COVID-19.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday morning to exempt workers classified as emergency responders from provisions of Families First Coronavirus Response Act that took effect last week.
The decision will block county responders in several departments from receiving the act's required paid sick leave for as much as 12 weeks to care for someone quarantined or recovering from the coronavirus, or for a child whose school has been closed by the disease threat.
"This recommendation is based solely on the importance of maintaining critical staffing levels and emergency services to our citizens during the pandemic," county administrators said in explaining why they believed the action was needed.
The vote means that emergency responders still would qualify for paid leave if they catch the disease, are seeking a medical diagnosis because they're suffering likely coronavirus symptoms, or have been advised by a health-care provider to "self quarantine" out of concern they might have been infected.
The federal act guarantees workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave for recuperation, quarantine and other impacts from the coronavirus, including time off to care for someone else stricken by the disease or to take care of a child at home because of closed day cares and schools.
The first two weeks are required to be at full salary, followed by up to 10 weeks at two-thirds of the employee's normal paycheck.
But the so-called FERCA law also allows local governments and other employers to declare their emergency responders and health-care providers exempt from the sick leave provisions.
Commissioner Alan Perdue made the motion to approve the staff recommendation to exempt Guilford's emergency responders, saying in a subsequent telephone interview that there are predictions local governments might temporarily lose up to 40% of their work force to employees who are impacted by the disease and need time off either to recuperate or self-quarantine.
To properly serve the public in such a crisis, he said the county could not withstand losing both sick or quarantined emergency workers, plus those sidelined by a need to care for someone else who has caught the highly contagious disease or is otherwise affected by it.
"What's important in any crisis, but especially this pandemic, is that you must retain your critical emergency infrastructure," said Perdue, who served as the county's director of emergency services before running for elective office.
Perdue said emergency responders know in advance their work requires them to be on the job at times when their families also need assistance. But he said they also know to prepare both "a plan and a backup plan" for meeting those needs in ways that allow them to do their jobs during public emergencies.
Perdue noted that Wednesday's decision leaves room for county administrators to make exceptions in "isolated situations" where an exempt, emergency worker has no reasonable alternative to taking time off.
The board voted 7-1 in favor of Perdue's motion with Commissioner Carolyn Coleman not attending.
Several commissioners "attended" the meeting by telephone, including Commissioner Carlvena Foster, who cast the lone vote against the measure. She did not say why she voted that way.
The new federal law defines emergency responders broadly to include county employees in a variety of departments and roles including law enforcement officers, correctional institution personnel, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency management workers, 911 operators, and others with critical skills needed in "a declared emergency."
County Attorney Mark Payne said the commissioners' action would apply widely to employees of Guilford's public health, sheriff's and emergency management departments, and to a somewhat lesser degree to the Department of Social Services.
The commissioners held the meeting in their conference room in the BB&T Building. Because of the pandemic, the public was not allowed to attend in person, but could tune in live on Facebook and the GoToWebinar platform accessible by computer, tablet and phone.
