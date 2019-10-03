GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted reluctantly Thursday to pay $425,000 in legal fees from a court battle over revisions to Greensboro’s form of municipal government that state legislators tried to impose four years ago.
Commissioners decided in a 6-2 vote to pay the settlement to the Southern Coalition for Social Justice that prevailed in the lawsuit against the Guilford County Board of Elections, the group responsible for putting into effect a law aimed at Greensboro enacted by the North Carolina General Assembly.
Commissioners expressed outrage that Guilford taxpayers were getting stuck with the bill simply because county election officials had followed the law later ruled unconstitutional in federal court.
“This has been the most insane case that I have ever seen come down from Raleigh to Guilford County,” said Chairman Alan Branson, who joined Commissioner Jeff Phillips in voting against the settlement.
Board members who voted for the settlement said they did so with great misgivings.
“My blood has been boiling over this issue ever since we got to be a part of it,” Commissioner Hank Henning said. “Since we followed the state law, we’re liable ... The state should be paying this bill.”
The fees stem from a lawsuit filed by Greensboro city government and eight residents that successfully overturned the 2015 effort by state legislators to revise the structure of the municipal government.
After winning the case in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, the city did not seek repayment for its legal fees.
But the nonprofit coalition that represented the eight residents did seek recompense, a request that U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles initially denied. But Eagles’s decision later was overturned by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
County Attorney Mark Payne told commissioners the $425,000 settlement had been negotiated down from the coalition’s original request for about $710,000.
The commissioners knew they risked ultimately having to pay that much or more if they rejected the settlement.
“We’re looking at potentially double,” said Commissioner Justin Conrad. “That’s a big risk. It stinks. It absolutely stinks.”
The coalition based in Durham did not respond to an email inquiry Thursday from the News & Record.
Payne told commissioners they could agree to pay the bill and then ask the General Assembly to reimburse the county. Henning asked county staff to do just that, write a letter to Guilford County’s legislative delegation asking that the county be reimbursed and have it endorsed by all commissioners.
The city and the coalition filed their suit against the county elections board because of a wrinkle in the 4th Circuit’s rules that made it possible to take that route as opposed to taking on state government.
After the Greensboro lawsuit and its outcome, the General Assembly passed a law requiring the state to defend against all such legal challenges to the laws it has enacted.
The local lawsuit stemmed from an initiative to revise the Greensboro City Council’s form of government led by then state Sen. Trudy Wade.
The measure that eventually won approval cut the number of city voting districts, reshaped them and allowed the mayor to vote only when necessary to break a tie.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
- Unanimously approved spending $600,000 for a study and design work on a system-wide, safety improvement plan for Guilford County Schools.
- Granted Duke Energy an easement in the 1200 block of Rock Creek Dairy Road involving a 14-acre tract of county-owned watershed land near Lake Mackintosh.
Duke sought the easement to install a major power-delivery line that company officials said would primarily be contained within nearby highway right-of-way. The area near Whitsett is just south of the Rock Creek Dairy interchange with Interstate 40/85.
- Applied for more than $389,000 in state and federal grants to provide transportation for “seniors and individuals with disabilities.”
The “enhanced mobility” program requires matching funds of about $129,000 from county government, which the board also approved as part of its decision.
The money covers salaries and vehicle maintenance for the county program that provided more than 15,700 trips last year for elderly Guilford residents and people with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.