GREENSBORO — On second thought, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners plans to hold a virtual public hearing tonight instead of the in-person variety.
County officials said the decision stemmed from several factors, including Greensboro's 8 p.m. curfew and the likelihood of continued demonstrations downtown protesting police brutality and the George Floyd killing.
"We anticipate ongoing peaceful protests this evening and, out of respect for the planned events, we do not wish to disturb the protests with staff traffic entering and exiting the area during the protests," Robin Keller, clerk to the board, said in an email message.
The general public has not been permitted to attend board meetings in recent months because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But the board is holding a public hearing tonight on the county's proposed 2020-21 budget and had invited 30 "speakers from the floor" to comment in person during the meeting that had been planned at the Old Guilford County Courthouse.
"Our in-person attendees who have already registered have shared their concerns with the standing curfew orders," Keller said. "A decision has been made to roll back the in-person public participation to virtual only."
Keller said the county is still seeking an alternate location to hold the in-person meeting for commissioners, county staff and some media representatives to attend.
She said she had talked with other county officials about the possibility of canceling the meeting altogether to be rescheduled later. But that wouldn't work because of scheduling complications related to the county having already given public notice of this evening's hearing, she said.
Residents can make their written comments part of the public hearing by sending them here.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Residents can tune in by visiting the GoToWebinar platform via computer, tablet or smartphone.
Once there, complete the webinar registration, click on the “Join Webinar” button before the meeting starts and choose one of the following audio options:
• Use your computer, tablet or smartphone’s speakers (a headset and computer internal or external microphone are recommended); or
• Select “Use Telephone” after joining the webinar and call-in at 415-655-0060. Access code is 125-303-513.
