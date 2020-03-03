GREENSBORO — With all 20 precincts reporting, incumbent Guilford County Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston had a convincing win Tuesday night over challenger Fahiym Hanna with 66.7% of the vote in the District 8 Democratic primary, according to results that are complete and unofficial.
The longtime politician will be guaranteed reelection in November because no Republicans have filed for the seat. He would be the only candidate to run unopposed for one of four open spots on the board.
Tuesday's primary races were a preview of what's to come in November — a fight that could change the Republican makeup of the nine-member board. That fight takes place specifically in Districts 5 and 6, whose GOP incumbents both decided not to seek reelection.
With all 23 precincts reporting, Carly Cooke won the Democratic primary to replace Republican Chairman Jeff Phillips in the District 5 race with 88.4% of the vote over Macon Sullivan.
In District 5's Republican primary, Troy Lawson narrowly won with 50.6% of the vote over Cyndy Hayworth.
In the District 6 race to replace Republican Commissioner Hank Henning, only GOP candidates faced a primary.
With all 19 precincts reporting, Jim Davis easily won with 61% of the vote over Jason Ewing.
The winner will face Democrat James Upchurch in November.
Phillips and Henning have left their seats open to possible Democratic challengers. A victory by a Democrat in only one of the districts in November could change the board's 5-4 Republican majority — that is, if Republican incumbent Alan Branson retains his District 4 seat against Democrat Mary Beth Murphy.
The District 5 Democratic winner, Cooke, 39, is a small business owner and "work-at-home mom."
The Alamance County native, who has two elementary-school age boys, ran as a candidate that represents families.
She joined several other candidates saying her top priority is finding a way for Guilford County Schools to pay for the infrastructure master plan supported by Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
School officials say it will cost as much as $1 billion to repair and rehabilitate the schools that need work before any new schools are constructed.
District 5's winner, Lawson, is a former chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party and a higher-education consultant.
The 57-year-old said before the primary that he's committed to finding a way to pay for school improvements as his top priority.
"I have been around my district. I've talked to parents and seen some high schools and they need some help," he said.
Lawson said he believes his experience as the county GOP chairman will help him build relationships and be an effective commissioner.
In District 6, both Republicans running to replace Hank Henning are former High Point City Council members, one having served briefly as the city's mayor.
The winner will face Democrat James Upchurch of Colfax in November.
Guilford County native Davis, 56, who is leading in the district, is a general contractor who served five years on the High Point City Council and finished a partial term as mayor.
Davis said Henning suggested he run for District 6.
Davis said before the primary he supports a sales tax increase to fund school improvements and he wants to serve on some kind of committee that would keep a tight grip on expenses and projects.
He said that schools are in desperate need of more on-site nurses and commissioners should find ways to pay for that.
"I'm a big proponent of economic development and development as a whole," he said.
Ewing, 43, who is trailing in the primary, served for seven years as a High Point council member until he lost his bid for reelection in November by six votes.
Alston, 62, who was leading the District 8 primary, has been a realtor for 38 years.
He has served on the board since 2018. Before that, he served 20 years as a commissioner from 1992 to 2012.
"My next four years are going to be very challenging," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.