GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners held its meeting Thursday before an uncharacteristically small audience that included only senior county executives and other essential staff making presentations.
Welcome to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 90-minute session was the first meeting held by the board under a temporary policy closing its meetings to the public indefinitely, in line with federal policies aimed at limiting public exposure to the new coronavirus.
The board sought instead to comply with the state’s open meetings law by continuing its practice of televising the meeting live on Spectrum cable Channel 13, which is Greensboro Television Network, and streaming it on both the county and Greensboro TV’s websites.
Viewers got only a glimpse of a largely empty meeting room on the second floor of the Old Guilford County Courthouse with perhaps a dozen of the 250, theater-style seats occupied by county staff members, sitting widely apart as they waited for their items to come up on the agenda.
Discussion of the coronavirus situation dominated the agenda, with some commissioners expressing disappointment that nobody knows how many county residents have been tested for the respiratory disease that has turned daily life upside down.
Interim Health Director Iulia Vann updated the board on the general response countywide, saying that her department had started screening patients and other visitors to its facilities in both Greensboro and High Point, asking them a series of health-related questions.
She told the board the health department has three COVID-19 test kits on hand that could be used on a total of six people for the coronavirus, but that the department has not tested anyone so far.
Three county residents have tested positive for the disease, she said, but they have been tested by other medical providers.
She said the county had not administered any tests because so far none of its patients have either met the standards for testing set by state officials or they had their own physicians and were referred back to them for testing.
Vann said the health department had two such patients Thursday.
“The patients were sent to the health department inappropriately so we sent them back to their provider,” she said, adding that the patients left with documents from the department authorizing their testing.
She said she could not answer Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston’s question about exactly how many people have been tested for the disease countywide because other hospitals, health care systems and private physicians do not have to report when they do a test.
They only must alert the department when test results come back positive for COVID-19, she said.
Several commissioners shared Alston’s view that it would be valuable to know the number of Guilford residents who have been tested.
Commissioner Hank Henning said he understood the desire to know such information, but questioned how useful it would be if different providers were using different standards for deciding who qualified for a test.
In general, the commissioners praised Vann, her staff in the health department and other county personnel battling the pandemic for going beyond expectations to protect and preserve public health.
Commissioners Carolyn Coleman, Kay Cashion and Carlvena Foster did not attend the meeting in person, but participated by phone.
The state laboratory used by the county and other public agencies is only performing a portion of the tests statewide. Others are being performed by private labs also being used by health care systems and individual physicians.
The current standard for coronavirus testing through the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health requires that the patient have fever or lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days.
Or, they have fever and lower respiratory symptoms and a negative flu test result.
Among those missing from the scene at Thursday’s meeting were members of the print and broadcast media usually on hand to cover the board’s doings.
That’s because the board included local media on its list of those who could not attend in person, but instead were referred to the live online and TV presentations.
Earlier Thursday, County Attorney Mark Payne rejected a proposal by Amanda Martin, general counsel for the North Carolina Press Association, to allow an exception for one print reporter and one broadcast journalist to attend the meeting in person as a news “pool” reporter representing all the media that normally covers county government.
“You could put down whatever requirements you wanted with regard to forcing those reporters to share with interested colleagues, and you certainly could enforce any needed distancing to protect both the commissioners and the reporters,” Martin said in a e-mail Wednesday evening.
She observed that “members of the public are looking to newspapers and news broadcasts to educate themselves about what it going on” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.
But Payne said in his response that the county could not make any exceptions in its blanket policy.
“We have struggled on both the decision to keep the public out and to include the media in that decision,” Payne said. “I do see some logic in your proposal. However, it is asking the county to select two individuals that we are willing to put at risk ...
“I do not see how we can justify saying that it is not safe for one reporter to attend but we are happy to expose some other reporter to a risk the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says) is unwise.”
The board agreed to delete the “speakers from the floor” part of the meeting where residents usually take the podium for several minutes at a time to comment on any issue they wish.
Thursday’s agenda also did not include any public hearings, where residents can express their views on a matter the board is considering.
The board’s next meeting on April 2 is likely to include both of those features. County staffers are working on a “call in option” that would allow residents to say their piece to the board by telephone.
