GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials acted Tuesday to start distributing more than $93 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds, including plans for $20 million in grants to small businesses.
The county Board of Commissioners approved a broad-brush outline for spending the money that staff members presented in a morning work session. The outline included grants of up to $10,000 to local businesses with no more than 25 employees, plus a total of $2.5 million to help “nonprofit social service agencies” through grants screened by the Greensboro and High Point United Ways.
The overall plan envisions spending roughly $68 million in an initial phase and holding the rest in reserve to see what needs stemming from the new coronavirus remain unmet.
The total grant — $93.7 million — came to the county on April 24 as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support Act, better known as the CARES Act.
The money must be spent on costs triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and it must be dispensed by year’s end.
“It seems like a lot of time,” County Manager Marty Lawing said of the deadline. “But with some of these programs we’re discussing today, it’s not a lot of time.”
Lawing said the program is evolving as the federal government more clearly defines its boundaries and what exactly qualifies as a reimbursable expense related to COVID-19.
“We’ll be flexible and don’t be surprised if what you hear today might be totally different in a month,” he told the board.
This first disbursement would include an estimated $9.5 million for other local governments that would be divided among Guilford County Schools, the cities of Greensboro and High Point, and eight smaller communities.
The grants to defray expenses related directly to COVID-19 range from as much as $5 million for the school system to just less than $3 million for Greensboro, $1.1 million for High Point down to $5,130 for Sedalia.
Don Campbell, the county’s emergency management director, said the amount for each city and town was based on their population.
Campbell said local governments could use the grant money in such ways as outfitting local offices with plexiglass panels to protect staff members and visitors from potential contaminants or for technology to assist with online meetings or “teleworking” from home.
Commissioner Kay Cashion said she wanted to dispel any earlier misunderstandings the public might have had that “Guilford County has the money and we may or may not give the cities some.”
The spending outline commissioners approved Tuesday divided the Phase 1 allocation of about $68 million in four groups:
- $20 million in direct county government expenses for salaries, overtime and other costs incurred by public health, emergency and other agencies responding to the coronavirus threat.
- $22 million that includes grants to the other local governments, personal protective equipment for county personnel, improvements to the county’s public health lab, and a variety other safety measures.
- $5 million for “community lifeline support” that includes the $2.5 million for nonprofits, plus other money to help homeless people and funding for county fire departments.
- $20 million for the small business grants that owners ideally should be able to apply for starting June 1 on Guilford County’s website.
Initially, county staff and an informal commissioners subcommittee that assembled Tuesday’s original proposal sought to limit the maximum grants of $10,000 per small business to companies that grossed less than $1 million per year and were not home based.
Commissioner Justin Conrad, a restaurant industry owner and executive, said the $1 million cap would exclude a lot of businesses in his industry that should qualify as small businesses by any reasonable definition.
So after some debate, the commissioners agreed to raise the cap to $2 million, while dropping other suggested exclusions of businesses based at the owner’s home.
Small business applicants would be required to verify their costs through tax documents, as well as demonstrate their losses stemmed directly from COVID-19.
County Attorney Mark Payne stressed in remarks to the board that under the new law, local officials are required to make sure all the CARES Act money is spent properly and that the county, not wrongful grant recipients, would have to repay any amount that was not.
“This isn’t just a bucket of money someone found and we hand it out to whoever wants it,” Commissioner Alan Perdue said.
Some of the money will be used to continue stepping up communitywide testing for the disease, leading commissioners Carolyn Coleman and Melvin “Skip” Alston to assert that black residents were being slighted with lesser access to such tests.
Coleman noted that county officials had set up a test site in UNCG’s Oakland Avenue Parking Deck, but not at a similar facility on the N.C. A&T campus that is more accessible to minority residents.
“People are getting infected in the African American community disproportionate to the white community, and we need services over there,” Alston said.
Campbell said county staff inspected the A&T deck but it had structural limitations that raised safety concerns. He said the county is working with federal partners to soon deploy vans that will take tests to residents in public housing and other neighborhoods considered “high focus areas.”
Coleman added that churches needed to be included in the mix of groups eligible for the social service grants because “black churches have carried the burden with feeding people.”
Commissioner Alan Branson encouraged county officials not to focus their COVID-19 program only on urban residents, but also to consider the needs of rural communities.
“There is more to Guilford County than just Greensboro and High Point,” he said.
The board agreed that rather than set up a duplicate screening process, it would rely on the two United Way agencies to make recommendations for divvying up the grant money among nonprofits that meet food and other essential needs aggravated by the new coronavirus.
But county officials would verify that each recommended recipient met all requirements before dispensing any money, the commissioners said.
After adopting their overall CARES Act road map, the commissioners acted quickly to begin spending some of that money.
They agreed unanimously to spend $1.7 million from the federal grant to buy five new ambulances and specialized equipment to decontaminate vehicles used for emergency response and other county purposes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.