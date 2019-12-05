GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners agreed Thursday to use about $1.2 million in unspent voting-machine money to raise the pay of school bus drivers and other county employees earning less than $15 per hour.
The board voted 8-0 to allocate up to $800,000 to the Guilford County Board of Education to raise bus driver pay and also use about $370,000 more for county employees in other departments now paid an hourly rate less than $15.
The vote leaves about $4.6 million unspent in an account the commissioners had set aside to comply with potential changes in federal and state election law that could set new standards for voting machines.
An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported the amount of money included in the decision.
In their vote, the commissioners approved spending only about 20 percent of the money included in a proposal by Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston to tap money initially budgeted to replace the county’s touchscreen voting equipment.
The money was available because at a recent meeting, county officials chose a less technologically complex system that relies on hand-marked ballots, one that carries a significantly lower price tag in up-front costs.
Last month, the school system narrowly averted a threatened strike by its bus drivers who complained of pay levels that school administrators acknowledge as a problem.
Educators also have a multi-million dollar backlog in deferred maintenance that includes faulty heating, cooling and ventilating systems in some schools.
Commissioners met Thursday in a lengthy closed session that started at 3 p.m.
Alston thanked his colleagues for working with him behind the scenes to achieve a positive outcome.
Democrats on the board said the county unquestionably was making the right move.
“It’s the right thing to do and I’m glad we’re doing the right thing,” Commissioner Carlvena Foster said.
Commissioner Carolyn Coleman said the underpaid, overworked bus drivers were essential.
“I can’t imagine kids standing on a corner waiting for a bus that never comes,” she said.
Republicans were more restrained and had questions about the school system’s finances.
Commissioner Justin Conrad said he remained concerned that county government could find itself facing a major expense in the next year or so to meet new voting machine requirements, the original purpose for which $5.8 million had been budgeted.
Chairman Jeff Phillips said he hoped school officials would do a better job of keeping commissioners informed about the system’s financial issues before they reach a crisis stage.
Commissioner Hank Henning said that advocates for the increase had sometimes used false or misleading information to support their cause.
For example, he said some of their points about cold classrooms in unheated schools stemmed from situations where heating systems simply had not been turned on yet because of varying seasonal temperatures and the complexities of operating large-scale furnaces.
Commissioners also pointed out the problem had been aggravated by the failure of the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper to resolve their differences and approve a budget that includes money to improve pay for bus drivers and other school workers.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras told the board that regardless of the missing state budget, the school board planned to adopt a budget for the current fiscal year on Dec. 17.
She said the school system had leveraged about $2 million in reserve funds over two years for bonuses to retain drivers.
Angie Henry, the school system’s chief financial officer, said the board had money in its budget for 60 unfilled driver positions but it had to leave that money in place so it would be available to fill those openings.
During the public remarks time, nine of 11 speakers urged commissioners to approve Alston’s proposal.
“This is not going fix everything, but it’s a small step in the right direction,” said Todd Warren, president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.