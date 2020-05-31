Updated 1:12 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said he thinks right-wing activists are to blame for Saturday’s demonstrations turning violent and going on to damage the International Civil Rights Center and Museum among a variety of other downtown structures.
“I saw some people who looked like they might be right wing, just basically standing back and judging the crowd,” Alston said. “I think they are being paid by some right-wing organization to go around and disrupt.”
Alston said museum officials have some video of Saturday night’s events that they plan to review to see whether they can identify the culprits.
Alston said that he had monitored the demonstrations near the museum — which he co-founded — Saturday evening at 5:30 and 8:30. The events seemed to be peaceful, gatherings mostly of people who he assumed were concerned local residents.
The museum later suffered about $5,000 in damage when someone used an unknown object to smash the exterior portion of a large, double-pane display window. Alston said the interior layer of the glass was not damaged, however the whole double-glass panel will have to be replaced.
“We don’t think it was a brick,” Alston said, adding that the projectile could have been something as small as a pellet fired from a BB gun.
The museum was damaged after he left, Alston said, adding that he decided to go home because the marchers had left the museum area.
Alston said he understands that local officials might consider imposing a curfew Sunday to prevent any additional protests from spiraling out of control.
“I think that would be in order,” he said.
Updated 12:53 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Sunday the downtown destruction late Saturday night was likely caused by a smaller group of people that did not represent the generally peaceful protesters.
“It was a small fraction of people who made things take a turn in the wrong direction,” she said.
Vaughan said the south end of downtown near Gate City Boulevard took the brunt of the damage, with several store windows broken out.
Farther to the north, somebody broke windows at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on South Elm Street. Vaughan said she has heard reports that outsiders who were not involved in the protests deliberately broke the windows to sow unrest.
“We would not be the first city where that has happened,” she said.
She said she was watching a Facebook Live feed of the events Saturday night and said that when windows were broken, peaceful protesters screamed at those doing the damage. The protesters said to those doing damage that they were not sending the right message, that they were not a part of what the group was trying to do in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Vaughan said.
“I heard people screaming at people doing that, saying, ‘That’s not what we were about,’” Vaughan said.
“There were some people who were embedded there just to wreak havoc and it wasn’t about the message,” she said.
As she spoke on the phone Sunday morning, Vaughan was downtown surveying damage and talking to volunteers who had come to help clean up and board up windows in anticipation of any further disturbances.
She said business owners and other people downtown were in good spirits.
Vaughan said she is not aware of any demonstrations planned for today and she is not inclined to enact any kind of curfew, though all options are on the table at this time.
“I don’t know how effective curfews are and it can be a temptation for people to come in and try to break them,” Vaughan said. “We’ve seen cities that have curfews and they don’t do a darned thing,” she said.
Vaughan saluted the Greensboro Police Department for helping to control the situation without contributing to any unrest.
“I think they did a wonderful job yesterday,” Vaughan said. “They showed a lot of restraint and de-escalated the situation. I think the city is in a much better place because of their actions.”
Owners of small businesses along South Elm Street began cleanup this morning after an evening of protests over the death of George Floyd resulted in property damage from looting.
Greensboro Police Department officers and crime scene investigators worked at several businesses this morning along South Elm Street, between the railroad tracks and Gate City Boulevard.
Jim Waters, owner of the Mellow Mushroom restaurant, said his business sustained an estimated $25,000 to $50,000 in loss that included several broken windows along Elm Street and behind the building, stolen alcohol and iPads and damage to point-of-sale terminals. The restaurant's stained glass remained intact, and he said insurance would cover his losses.
Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development organization that spurs investment in the center city, was among the properties sustaining damage.
Further north on Elm, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum also lost a plate-glass window. The museum is in the same building that housed the Woolworth's at which four N.C. A&T students staged a sit-in that was a watershed moment in the civil rights moment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sounds like they need help from crime and trauma scene cleaning companies like http://www.crimesceneclean.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.