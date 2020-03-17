GREENSBORO — Guilford County announced Tuesday additional changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The public won't be able to attend in person Thursday's meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be livestreamed on the county's website and will air live on Channel 13 (GTN), the county said in a news release.
Other changes announced Tuesday:
Parks
All county park event centers, pools, and learning centers closed to the public on Tuesday. All organized recreation events and facility reservations including shelters, are canceled through April 13. This includes no new reservations at the Hagan-Stone Park Campground. (For refunds, contact the event center where the reservation was booked.)
All county parks, trails, and open spaces remain open.
Animal shelter
All special public events, classes, tours, and rabies clinics are canceled through April 13.
The shelter will close to the general public starting Wednesday with the following exceptions:
- Rescue groups pulling animals; by appointment only.
- Member of public surrendering stray animals; no appointment needed.
- Member of public claiming animal; no appointment needed.
- Member of public surrendering or adopting an animal; appointment required.
Call 336-641-3401 to schedule a time to visit.
Sheriff's Office
Visitation at the county jails is suspended until further notice except in the case of visits by attorneys, medical/mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies.
All civil wedding ceremonies performed by magistrates at the two jails are also suspended.
All fingerprinting for job applications and background checks are suspended until further notice.
Anyone applying for a pistol purchase or concealed carry permit must start the process online. On-site applications are temporally suspended. To pick up a permit once it is approved, applicants will be directed to one of three district offices: 7504 Summerfield Road in Summerfield, 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville or 211 Hillstone Drive in Jamestown.
Tax department
No changes to business hours. However, residents are encouraged to use these means of contact where feasible: website (www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/tax); email (indtax@guilfordcountync.gov) and phone (336-641-3363).
Need to make a payment?
Online: http://taxweb.guilfordcountync.gov/publicwebaccess/
By phone: 877-717-7679 (e-Check or credit cards accepted)
By postal mail: PO Box 3138, Greensboro, NC 27402 (no cash)
By dropbox: 400 W. Market St. (Greensboro only)
Veteran services
Effective Thursday, the High Point Veteran Services Office at 325 E. Russell St. will be closed. The Greensboro office at 1203 Maple St. will remain open. However, veterans seeking help with completing applications are encouraged to call 336-641-4684 or email Rshelly@guilfordcountync.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.