GREENSBORO — Guilford County parks officials have decided to scrap this year's Fireworks Extravaganza held at Northeast Park because of the ongoing pandemic.
Parks Division Director Christopher Horrigan said he made the decision to cancel the July 3 event because with COVID-19 lingering, "it was clear we would not be able to maintain the level of service at our annual fireworks experience that the public deserves while protecting community health and being a good steward of county dollars."
"We understand how much this event means to the local community, and are enthusiastic about incorporating the improvements planned for this year into our 2021 Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park,” Horrigan said Friday in a news release.
The annual event at Northeast Park is the latest Independence Day celebration nixed by COVID-19.
Greensboro officials announced Tuesday that the city's annual fireworks display was canceled due to the coronavirus.
