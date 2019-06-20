GREENSBORO — Guilford County’s new budget includes no property tax increase, less money for schools than educators had requested and a general hold-the-line approach to spending during the next 12 months.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 8-1 for the cautious spending plan despite fielding a month of counter pleas from school officials and impassioned remarks from residents during Thursday’s public comment period.
Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston had said last week that he planned to make a motion to raise the property tax rate by 1-cent per $100 of taxable property, then earmark the resulting $5 million in added revenue for school needs.
But he said Thursday that having talked with some of his fellow commissioners in the interim, he felt it would be “an exercise in futility” to make such a motion.
Alston said he hoped that the board would be vigilant during the ensuing budget year looking for opportunities to help the schools, perhaps even reaching into county government’s rainy day fund to do so.
Despite his concerns, Alston voted with the majority for the new spending plan of more than $627 million.
Commissioner Carlvena Foster cast the lone “no” vote, saying she liked the budget “with the exception of funding for the schools.”
“There are too many needs,” said Foster, a High Point Democrat. “If we don’t heal the schools, we will never heal the community.”
Her fellow Democrat commissioner, Kay Cashion of Greensboro, took a pragmatic approach but offered the prospect of hope around the corner.
“We do what we can do with the revenues we expect, but we hope that we can look at this in another way in the coming months,” Cashion said.
From the day he presented the recommended budget in mid-May, County Manager Marty Lawing depicted it as a conservative spending plan constrained by growth in county sales and other tax revenues that was insufficient to meet a chorus of growing demands.
The board’s Republican majority has emphasized holding the line on property taxes, with the possibility of raising money for schools through a countywide referendum next year to increase the sales tax that applies to all residents — not just those who own homes and businesses.
At the close of the meeting, Commissioners’ Chairman Alan Branson said that county officials and residents alike are going to have to think creatively in the months ahead.
“It’s going to take a strong will and passion throughout the community,” he said.
Lawing’s recommendation unveiled last month included a $4 million increase for school operating funds to a total $206.6 million, but the county Board of Education wanted a $10 million increase to tackle an increased array of financial pressures.
Guilford County leaders have not raised the 73.05-cent tax rate on property owners since 2012 and there was little sentiment among commissioners to make an exception this year.
The rate means that home and other property owners pay just more than $7.30 for each $1,000 in taxable property. So the owner of a home valued for tax purposes at $100,000 would pay $730.50.
Speakers from the floor urged the commissioners to take the long view as they considered the budget, taking into account what having a strong, local education system means to economic development and other measures of success.
“Please don’t allow our children to fall farther behind our competitors around the country and the globe,” said Julia Osborne, a former school teacher and principal who said she had moved to the area from Georgia.
Animal shelter
On another major issue, the commissioners heard pleas during Thursday’s meeting from a number of animal-welfare supporters who want them to abandon plans for downsizing the new animal shelter that is being planned on Guilford College Road.
A half dozen speakers said it was ill-advised to reduce the planned center’s footprint by about 20% as the commissioners learned earlier this week was in the works.
County project planners told the board in a meeting Monday that preliminary estimates of the structure as originally planned had come in $3 million to $4 million too high.
Guilford Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said at the work session that the new, smaller design would meet the shelter’s needs. But community members at Thursday night’s meeting were skeptical and urged the board to retain the original concept.
At the outset of Thursday night’s meeting the board dropped an agenda item that would have approved architectural design services for the new smaller design.
Later, the board tentatively scheduled a work session on the project for next month at the suggestion of Commissioner Justin Conrad, who has been a strong advocate for the new shelter.
Conrad said that dropping the contract from Thursday’s budget had not caused the project any significant delay or other harm. But he said that the community of project supporters needed to know more about the status of current plans and that “potentially some private fundraising” could be in the offing.
In other action, the board voted 8-1 for a $100,000 increase in the county’s contract with Wellpath to provide health care for inmates at Guilford County Detention Centers in Greensboro and High Point.
The approval raised the total, annual contract amount to about $4.3 million.
Foster also cast the lone negative vote. Earlier, she offered an unsuccessful motion that included a larger increase, which would have allowed better medical staffing at High Point’s detention center.