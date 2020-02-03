GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Animal Shelter issued a warning Monday to pet owners, asking them to watch for signs of distemper in their pets.
On Jan. 29, a stray dog picked up in the Greensboro area tested positive for distemper, according to a news release from the shelter.
The dog was already being housed in isolation, and shelter staff took immediate quarantine actions in accordance with shelter protocols.
Distemper is a highly-contagious, often fatal virus that is spread among dogs via body excretions and inhalation. The disease develops in the lymph nodes before entering the blood stream and cell lining of the respiratory, urogenital, gastrointestinal and central nervous system, according to the release.
Symptoms include a thick discharge in nose and eyes, diarrhea, fever, coughing, loss of appetite, twitching and neurological signs. Dogs may be infected and spread the virus without exhibiting any symptoms.
Signs of distemper can appear as minor canine upper respiratory infections and can vary from dog to dog, making a diagnosis very complicated, according to the release. However, multiple symptoms make diagnosis more likely. Although distemper may be manageable in a few cases, there is no known cure, and euthanasia often is necessary.
The shelter also took additional measures prevent the spread of the virus, such as isolating nine other animals who were in exposure range, ensuring all shelter animals are vaccinated and cleaning and disinfecting areas to prevent the disease from spreading.
Thus far, no other animals have tested positive, according to the release, and the quarantine and cleaning protocols will continue through the end of February.
The incubation of distemper once a pet is exposed is typically within one to six weeks.
“Distemper is very preventable, since the vaccine is highly effective," shelter veterinarian, Dr. Clarissa Noureddine said in the release. "It is critical for pet owners to vaccinate their pets early and regularly, beginning with booster shots for puppies every two to four weeks from six to 20 weeks of age, then annually based on recommendations by their own vet.”
“We are taking this very seriously,” Lisa Lee, shelter community engagement coordinator, said in the release.
“We are working closely with our Rescue and Foster partners who are willing to help quarantine the exposed animals outside of the shelter," Lee said.
"... We are optimistically hopeful that we can prevent the spread of distemper in our shelter as it was caught early through our routine surveillance and testing. It is vital that our community understand the importance of regular vaccinations for their pets," Lee said in the release. "As you can see, one unvaccinated stray can have a devastating impact on a shelter if not caught early.”
