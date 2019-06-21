GREENSBORO — If you thought the Guilford County Animal Shelter had weathered its last controversy, think again.
The shelter became the focus of new discord Thursday when operations manager Darryl Kosciak told the Guilford County Board of Commissioners he had resigned because of the shelter's lack of proper staffing.
Kosciak was the evening's first speaker during public comment time, telling the board that his departure — several days hence — had been triggered by "inadequate facilities and inadequate staffing."
"We're talking double-digit employee needs," Kosciak said.
He said it was a "gut punch" for him and other overworked staffers when County Manager Marty Lawing's recommended, 2019-20 budget included no additional positions.
The bedraggled, outdated shelter has been a perpetual black eye for the county. But the shelter's new director, Jorge Ortega, has received accolades for bringing new energy and vision to the task.
Earlier this week, county leaders announced that the original design for the rundown shelter's replacement building was being scaled down. Preliminary cost estimates for the new complex on Guilford College Road had come in several million dollars too high, they said.
That sparked an outcry from many animal welfare advocates.
Kosciak stepped up to the podium Thursday, seeming to offer further evidence of the shelter getting short shrift. Praising Ortega as a "rock star" capable of setting things right, he said commissioners should just "give him what he needs."
But wait, said Commissioner Justin Conrad — who has been heavily involved in shelter issues — there's more to the story.
"It was disappointing to see how disappointed he was," Conrad said of Kosciak. "But what he said was factually incorrect."
Kosciak told the board Ortega sought six staff members, but came up empty.
Conrad said Friday that "Jorge asked for four, the manager recommended none and the board ended up adding two."
Conrad said the board added those positions on Monday as one of the few changes it made to the county payroll in a tight budget year — and as encouragement for Ortega's innovative efforts to turn the shelter around.
The commission also added staff in environmental health and emergency medical services. But those positions generate inspection and response fees that help cover salaries to an extent that animal services do not, Conrad explained.
"While we couldn't do everything he wanted, we wanted to start taking steps in that direction," he said of Ortega's budget request.
Efforts to reach Kosciak for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
He was hired last September as at an annual salary of $60,000. His resignation takes effect Monday, according to county personnel records.
Conrad said he was sorry that Kosciak is leaving.
"I certainly would have liked to have heard some of his comments prior to a very public display," he said.