GREENSBORO — Area residents are outperforming the statewide average in their response to the 2020 census, with nearly 60% already having responded across seven core counties.
Guilford County leads the pack with a 61% "self-response rate," the federal term for people who complete the census on their own initiative by mail, telephone or online.
Forsyth is close behind, with just more than 58% of households counted, according to data from the federal bureau that carries out the process once a decade. Performance by other counties in the region ranged from a low of 52.2% in Caswell County to almost 60% in Davidson County.
Statewide, North Carolina is not doing so well, with a response rate of 55.5% to currently rank 35th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. But that's up from 37th earlier this month.
"We're steadily increasing, although not as much at the state level as we would like," said Stacey Carless, executive director of the N.C. Counts Coalition that works with government and community groups statewide to boost participation.
Nationwide, the self response rate was 59.3% as of Friday afternoon, federal officials said.
Knowing an accurate count is critical to an area's future success in attracting federal and state support, local leaders have set a goal of getting 87% of Guilford households to respond, said Guilford Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston.
Alston said he was heartened to learn that Guilford's top five, self-reporting census tracts already are nearing that goalpost for surpassing the county's 77% response to the last nationwide tally in 2010.
"That makes me think we may be able to get that other 10%," said Alston, who is chairman of a committee formed by county government to encourage local participation.
Response rates for Guilford's top five tracts — four clustered in western Greensboro, one in the Jamestown area — ranged between 82% and 85.4%, mostly through online submissions.
The county includes 118 census tracts that average about 4,000 residents each.
This is the first U.S. census that has relied on the internet as its primary source for data gathering. To fill out the form online visit https://2020census.gov.
The process still includes traditional mail-in forms, but the federal bureau finished the process of sending out paper questionnaires last month.
People who don’t want to fill out the form online or in print can do it by phone. English speakers can call 844-330-2020 or look here for more details.
The phone service also supports 15 other languages and dialects, including Tagalog and Haitian Creole. And it includes a TDD link for those who need help with hearing.
Households that do not respond may get a visit eventually from a census "enumerator," a census employee who gathers data in person later in the year.
The Census Bureau has been thrown off its original schedule by the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing recently that it would extend the deadline for accepting responses via mail, phone or internet from July 31 to Oct. 31.
Census offices in seven North Carolina cities including Winston-Salem reopened recently after being closed by the pandemic since March.
The additional 90 days for self-reporting gives groups such as those headed by Carless and Alston that much longer to spread the word.
Alston said his diverse committee that includes dozens of members had planned to knock on doors, especially in neighborhoods that have poor response rates.
But the pandemic has left volunteers less willing to canvass door to door and residents less receptive to such impromptu visits, Alston said.
"I don't think that's going to happen," he said of door-to-door canvassing.
He said committee members instead will try spread the word by phone.
In the latest rankings last week, the research group Carolina Demography ranked Guilford ninth among the 100 counties for highest response rates.
The research center, affiliated with UNC-Chapel Hill, noted that Union County in the Charlotte metropolitan area topped the statewide list with a "self-response rate" of 66.2%.
Officials use the count to determine how many members of the U.S. House of Representatives each state gets, meaning that individual states gain or lose seats in Congress based on whether their populations increase or decline.
North Carolina has steadily gained seats in more recent counts, now has 13 representatives and could add a 14th seat this time around.
Government agencies also use census data for the next decade to help decide how much money and other program benefits are distributed to states, counties and other local governments.
The census takes roughly 10 minutes to complete a series of 12 questions about such things as household size, home ownership, gender of residents and their ages.
