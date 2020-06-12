GTA Electric Bus

File photo

 Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record

Greensboro Transit Agency plans to give free reusable face masks to riders between noon and 2 p.m. today at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot transfer center, 236 E. Washington St.

One cloth mask will be provided per person while supplies last. The giveaway is being conducted in support of GTA’s “Stay Safe…Mask Up!” campaign encouraging riders to use face coverings while using public transportation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

More information on the campaign is available at ridegta.com.

