Greensboro Transit Authority bus

GREENSBORO — Beginning today at 5 p.m., face coverings are required for riders of Greensboro Transit Agency services.

In a news release, GTA announced that riders on GTA, SCAT and SCAT I-Ride must wear an approved face covering on transit vehicles and transit property. The announcement follows the emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Nancy Vaughan that masks are required within city limits, also beginning at 5 p.m. today. 

With a few exceptions, the requirement to wear face coverings applies to all people in Greensboro and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by Vaughan.

GTA said they were already encouraging riders to use face coverings before the proclamation.

GTA said disposable masks are available at The Depot customer service office and from SCAT bus operators while supplies last. More information on the use of face coverings on GTA is available at ridegta.com.

