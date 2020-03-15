GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Authority is reducing the number of bus runs by half and the city is reducing its hours of operation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city.
GTA will operate hourly service along normal routes, instead of the usual half-hour service, to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing of buses throughout the day, according to the release.
Greensboro city offices, including all library branches, recreation centers and the police department headquarters and substations, will reduce operating hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "to do our part in reducing interactions," the news release said. Emergency services will not be affected by these limitations.
The changes are in effect Monday through Friday this week, at which point the city will reevaluate them, said Greensboro spokesman Jake Keys.
"Residents are encouraged to avoid visiting City facilities unless absolutely necessary," the city said in the release. It recommends using the telephone, email, or postal mail to contact the city. Any standing appointments with an employee of the police department will be honored, the police department said in a news release.
Trash and recycling collections will continue as normal without interruption, as will the water resources department.
All greenways, trails and neighborhood parks will remain open from sunrise to sunset and city lakes will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including days when they would normally be closed.
The city has canceled all programs, events and facility rentals through April 15. These cancellations are preventative measures taken at the advice of the Centers for Disease Control to limit contact within approximately six feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for a period of time exceeding 10 minutes, according to the city's release.
Effective immediately, the city is temporarily suspending water shutoffs through March 31 due to unpaid bills. "This will allow people to continue to practice good hygiene, which is a critical element to prevention," the city said in the release.
The city’s collections’ payment processing sections will be combined into one location in the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., during the modified operating hours. Assistance with privilege licenses, business permits, collection inquiries and new water sign-ups will be available there. There will not be any cashiers at the Kitchen Operating Center.
The city is increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing common areas, restrooms, and gathering areas at all city facilities.
Visit the www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19 for the latest news, cancellations and service changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.