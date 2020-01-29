GREENSBORO — Tiger brothers Rocky and Jagger make their public debut Thursday at the Greensboro Science Center.
The Sumatran siblings arrived in Greensboro on Jan. 10 and have been acclimating to their new surroundings, the center said in a news release.
The public will get its first chance to see Rocky and Jagger from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, when the tigers will have access to their outdoor exhibit space and indoor holding area, the center said.
The Greensboro Science Center had been working with the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida, along with Species Survival Plan coordinators, for both Malayan and Sumatran tigers. Instead of getting one Malayan tiger to rejuvenate its tiger program, the center is getting the Sumatran siblings.
The zoo has been looking to replace its tigers, Kisa, who died in 2016, and Axl, who died in 2017, and participate in a breeding program. The hope is to acquire a female tiger later.
Lead tiger keeper Carolyn Mikulskis said the tigers are full of energy.
"It has been so much fun to work with the tiger brothers over the last couple of weeks," she said in the release. "Getting to know their personalities has been amazing and I am so excited for all of our guests to get to see them!"
She said the juvenile, 2-year-old tigers weigh about 180 pounds now, but could weigh up to 310 pounds at maturity.
They're living in a renovated habitat, which now includes waterfalls, bridges, rocks, scratching posts, climbing structures, shade areas and a cave. The tiger facility was rebuilt to support a breeding pair of tigers. It includes four separate rooms that can be combined to make larger rooms, including denning space and a separate area for mom and cubs if needed.
