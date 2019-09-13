Combat Female Veterans Families United will be honoring "Outstanding Combat Female Veterans of North Carolina" in May 2020.
The Greensboro-based nonprofit, which provides services such as emergency assistance to female combat veterans, wants to find female veterans who honorably served during wartime and/or in combat zones and have since made demonstrable, positive impacts within their North Carolina communities. The group said in a news release it is especially interested in identifying women warriors who have dedicated themselves, post-war, to enhancing the well-being of fellow N.C. veterans.
The nomination process for Women of Combat 2020: Salute A Shero runs through noon Oct. 18. Award recipients will be notified on or about Dec. 1.
To nominate a female combat veteran, go to https://form.jotform.com/cfvfunited/nomination2020.
The group said both self-nominations and “in memoriam” nominations are welcome.
