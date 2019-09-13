Close up studio shot of USA flag and U.S. ARMY patch on soldiers uniform

Combat Female Veterans Families United will be honoring "Outstanding Combat Female Veterans of North Carolina" in May 2020.

The Greensboro-based nonprofit, which provides services such as emergency assistance to female combat veterans, wants to find female veterans who honorably served during wartime and/or in combat zones and have since made demonstrable, positive impacts within their North Carolina communities. The group said in a news release it is especially interested in identifying women warriors who have dedicated themselves, post-war, to enhancing the well-being of fellow N.C. veterans.

The nomination process for Women of Combat 2020: Salute A Shero runs through noon Oct. 18. Award recipients will be notified on or about Dec. 1. 

To nominate a female combat veteran, go to https://form.jotform.com/cfvfunited/nomination2020.

The group said both self-nominations and “in memoriam” nominations are welcome.

