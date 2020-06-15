GREENSBORO — Management at a local Bojangles is under scrutiny for its response after an employee reported a drive-thru customer used a racial slur and attempted to spit on her last week, according to a spokesman for the employee.
David Callands posted a video to Facebook on Sunday, describing the situation. Callands said he has been in touch with the employee and that he, as president of the Coalition for Social Economic and Justice Reform, is acting as her community voice.
The employee is not being named by the News & Record because she said she felt threatened by the customers’ actions mentioned in an incident report filed by Bojangles with Greensboro Police.
Callands said three white customers in the drive-thru line at Bojangles on Pisgah Church Road requested free drinks at the window after ordering on Wednesday night. He said a black employee told the customers no and that they would have to re-enter the drive-thru line if they wished to place another order.
When the employee refused, she told Callands that the customers used her race to verbally insult her and attempted to spit on her. The employee informed her general manager about the incident. Callands said the manager told the employee to resume working.
Callands said the manager then met with the men in the drive-thru and fulfilled their request, giving them free drinks.
According to Callands, the men then sat in the parking lot for over an hour. He called it “an act of intimidation.” Callands said the employee involved quit as a result.
In response to the situation, Callands and a small group with signs gathered outside of the restaurant on Sunday to protest.
“We were able to impact sales tremendously,” Callands said Monday. “Due to the video, we are now at about 70,000 views and well over 1,000 shares.”
Brian Little, Bojangles’ senior director of corporate communication, confirmed the validity of a post made by Bojangles to social media that reflects Bojangles’ response to the situation:
“What the employee described happened with customers in the drive-thru window last Wednesday is deplorable, hurtful and unfortunate,” Bojangles said in the statement, “and we are sorry for that experience.
“Bojangles immediately conducted a thorough investigation into the incident, and we shared that information with local law enforcement on Saturday.”
Bojangles went on to say that the issue is a personnel matter and details can’t be disclosed, but that “racism and discrimination are not a part of who we are or how we conduct our business.”
Bojangles concluded: “Based on the facts we know from our internal investigation, we believe the restaurant’s leadership took the appropriate steps to protect all employees during this incident.”
According to Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn, the employee involved did not file a report with police, but Bojangles did.
The report provides little information, but lists the crime incident as “communicating threats.” The report shows it was filed Saturday.
In response to the incident, Callands said that several other employees at the Pisgah Road Bojangles have quit. Little said he would not comment because it would be considered a personnel matter.
Calls placed Monday to the Bojangles on Pisgah Church Road went unanswered.
