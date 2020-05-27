RALEIGH — A group of gym owners sued Gov. Roy Cooper Wednesday for not allowing them to reopen their businesses under Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan.
In the lawsuit, the group argues that by ordering their facilities closed, Cooper is depriving them of their right to earn a living. They are asking that a temporary restraining order be issued, preventing Cooper from enforcing his executive order.
Last week, Cooper announced that certain businesses were allowed to reopen in a “modest” Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But he kept gyms and other entertainment venues closed in his executive order. Cooper and N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen have said those types of places can’t open because of a greater risk for the spread of COVID-19.
“Although our metrics are relatively stable, we have seen an increase in hospitalizations and positive cases over the last few days,” said Dory MacMillan, Cooper’s press secretary, in an email.
A Facebook group called ReOpen NC’s Health Clubs started last week and had more than 6,600 members as of Wednesday afternoon. The group raised more than $20,000 in two days to retain an attorney for its lawsuit against Cooper.
The nine plaintiffs in the lawsuit own gyms, a personal training studio and a martial arts studio, according to the lawsuit. They live in Carteret, Pitt, Wilson and Wake counties.
The state has not specified whether gyms can reopen in Phase Three or earlier. Phase Three will lessen restrictions even further and allow most businesses to reopen.
Phase Two is expected to last through at least June 26, with the next phase contingent on the state meeting benchmarks like a decrease in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over 14 days, the trajectory of hospitalizations and the number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.
Some gym owners said they don’t think it’s fair that businesses such as ABC stores and restaurants are able to open while their establishments remain closed.
Last week, Cohen explained why fitness facilities should not open yet. In gyms, she said, people are breathing more heavily and intensely. That can increase the risk of being infected with the COVID-19 virus because it is spread through airborne droplets.
She also said people working out are less likely to cover their face.
“It’s not to say we can never move there and it’s too risky ever,” Cohen said. “I think this is just about taking a measured approach so that we are going to do some of these other activities.”
This isn’t the first legal challenge Cooper has faced as North Carolina eases restrictions for businesses and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
A group consisting of two Baptist churches, a minister and a Christian revival group filed a lawsuit against Cooper, a Democrat, May 14. They asked the court to dismiss restrictions in Phase One that limited indoor services to up to 10 people. They said the executive order violated their rights to worship freely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.