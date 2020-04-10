...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 20 TO 30 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 20
TO 30 MPH WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER, FROM MID MORNING
THROUGH AFTERNOON TODAY. ADVERSE FIRE BEHAVIOR IS POSSIBLE, AND
OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL NC...
.GUSTY SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
VALUES WILL RESULT IN RED FLAG CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH
CAROLINA THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NC...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG
WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING.
* AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 007 PERSON, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 008 GRANVILLE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 009 VANCE, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 010 WARREN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 HALIFAX, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 021 FORSYTH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 022 GUILFORD, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 023 ALAMANCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 024 ORANGE, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 025 DURHAM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 026 FRANKLIN, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 027 NASH, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 028 EDGECOMBE, FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 038 DAVIDSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 039 RANDOLPH, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 040 CHATHAM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 WAKE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 042 JOHNSTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 WILSON, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 073 STANLY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 074 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 075 MOORE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 076 LEE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 077 HARNETT, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 WAYNE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 083 ANSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 084 RICHMOND, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 085 SCOTLAND, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 086 HOKE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 088 CUMBERLAND AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 SAMPSON.
* TIMING...
* WINDS...SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF
30 TO 35 MPH EXPECTED.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 20 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL
CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
Portion of a screen shot from the Heritage Greens web site.
GREENSBORO — Heritage Greens retirement community in western Greensboro has been dealing with an "ongoing outbreak" of COVID-19 that affected three of its residents.
The facility on Meadowood Street apparently is the residential care facility that the state Department of Health and Human Services has designated in its online reporting as one of four statewide that are battling such outbreaks.
Leadership at the privately-owned Greensboro community has been open about its situation, prominently posting a link on Heritage Greens' website to a report about the situation.
"The assisted living resident that tested positive on March 30 was cleared by their doctor as non-contagious and fully recovered," Heritage Greens executive director Jeremy Reid said in a recent update to residents, families and employees.
"A second assisted living resident tested positive and has been cared for in the hospital since (March 24) and will remain there until cleared of COVID-19."
Reid added that another resident received "positive results" last week and would be helped "by a separate team of caregivers who will be providing care to this resident only."
In his April 6 report, Reid said that in general the facility was "increasing our safety protocols to maximize containment and safety for all."
He said the extra steps included requiring staff members to wear full personal protective equipment when providing "close direct care" to residents.
The sprawling development at 801 Meadowood St. provides a variety of lifestyle options ranging from independent and assisted living to memory care.
In addition to one such "residential care facility" in Guilford County battling a coronavirus outbreak, state health officials report that sites in Henderson, Northampton and Stanly counties have been similarly affected.
The department also has reported ongoing outbreaks of the disease at 16 nursing homes in 14 counties, none of them in the Triad.
20200408g_nws_food_giveaway
Mask Manufacturing
Bike Delivery
202004??g_nws_mask producers
Face Shields
Bike Delivery
Bike Delivery
Bike Delivery
Bike Delivery
20200408g_nws_food_giveaway
20200408g_nws_food_giveaway (copy)
20200408g_nws_food_giveaway
20200408g_nws_food_giveaway
20200408g_nws_food_giveaway
20200408g_nws_food_giveaway
First Responders Lunch
First Responders Lunch
First Responders Lunch
First Responders Lunch
First Responders Lunch
First Responders Lunch
Best Buy
Face Shields
Face Shields
Face Shields
Face Shields
Face Shields
202004??g_nws_mask producers (copy)
202004??g_nws_mask producers
Mask Manufacturing
Mask Manufacturing
Mask Manufacturing
CODE
CODE
Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.
