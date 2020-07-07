When Major League Soccer returns Wednesday night with the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando, Fla., Greensboro’s Gianluca Busio will be watching from inside “the bubble.”
Busio and his Sporting Kansas City teammates arrived in Orlando on Sunday night and have been quarantined as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus. They resume full training today for their first match of the tournament Sunday evening against Minnesota United FC.
“The first day we were on complete lockdown” at the team’s hotel, said Busio, a midfielder who turned 18 in May. “You can’t leave your room because we took the test and didn’t know our results yet. Other than that it’s been fine.”
Things haven’t gone as smoothly for two other MLS teams that also are staying at the Swan and Dolphin Resort on the campus of Walt Disney World in Orlando. FC Dallas was removed from the tournament Monday after 10 players and one staff member tested positive for the virus. Nashville FC’s opening match Wednesday night against Greensboro’s Brandt Bronico and the Chicago Fire was postponed after five Nashville players tested positive, with four other players still awaiting results.
“Obviously, it’s a little bit worrying because you’re in the bubble with them,” Busio said by phone today. “You hope everybody is safe and healthy. … It’s not just about soccer, it’s about everybody’s families back home and how everybody is feeling.
“It’s a little more real when you see somebody you’re with get it,” Busio added. “But I do think we’re taking enough protocols that, hopefully, no one else gets it and has to drop out.”
MLS shut down after matches of March 8 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is restarting with a tournament that features a group stage that will count toward the regular-season standings, followed by knockout rounds to crown a champion that will qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. If things go according to plan, the 2020 season will resume after the completion of the MLS Is Back tournament and conclude with MLS Cup.
During the early stages of the lockdown, Busio remained with his host family in Kansas, the Tiedts. But once travel restrictions were relaxed he came home to Greensboro and spent a couple of months with his parents, Dr. Dionne Sills Busio and Alessandro Busio, as well as his sister, Ilaria, and brother, Matteo.
“I think it’s been pretty tough on my mom,” he said. “At the start of quarantine she was a little bit scared because I was still in Kansas and I wasn’t training, so I was kind of on my own pretty much. She was a little nervous then, but when I got home she was a little more relaxed about it because she could take care of me first-hand. …
“Once Sporting said we were starting training again, she was a little nervous again, but she had a couple of calls and saw how we were going to do it, how much precaution we were taking, and she was OK with it. Every parent who has a kid in Orlando has to be a little bit nervous about it because there’ve been some cases there with other teams. Naturally, as a parent, you’re a little nervous and want your kid to be safe. Her basic mom nature is coming out.”
It’s in Gianluca’s nature to play soccer, the sport that took him to Kansas to become a professional. This is his third season with Sporting, and after the club’s 2-0-0 start before the shutdown, “Everybody is excited and ready” for the tournament.
“It’s just getting back to soccer fitness, really,” Busio said of training and scrimmages in Kansas before his team traveled to Florida. “I think everybody is fit now and we feel good, but it’s hard coming back when everybody was on lockdown and you’re not doing normal physical activity.”
Busio appeared as a substitute in Sporting’s two matches before MLS shut down. He’s hoping coach Peter Vermes allows him to play a bigger role for the club in its three group-stage matches and beyond.
“Playing this many games in a short period of time could be an opportunity for me to get a lot more playing time, and pretty much everybody will be watching ...” Busio said. “Every team coming down here wants to win it, but the group that we have and how seriously we’ve been training for the past month, we came down here to win and nothing else.”
