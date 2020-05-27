GREENSBORO — The city will return to the regular residential yard waste collection schedule on Monday.
Yard waste is collected weekly on residents' regular garbage collection day.
Residents should continue to limit their yard waste to a total of 10 bags, bundles or cans. Keep bundles and limbs to five feet or less, and cans and bags to less than 50 pounds.
Because of issues around COVID-19, the city had suspended all residential curbside yard waste collection on March 27 and required residents to make an appointment to dispose of any bulk items, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances.
A few days later, the city temporarily waived yard waste fees at the White Street Landfill for city residents in cars, vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers.
Since May 4, the city has provided a modified yard waste collection service to residents every other week.
Yard waste fees at the White Street Landfill also will return to normal on Monday.
Cars are charged a flat fee of $10 per trip. Vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers are charged a flat fee of $12 per trip.
On June 8, the landfill will return to normal operating hours of 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Residents should continue to call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) to make an appointment for collection of any bulk items, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances.
