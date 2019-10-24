GREENSBORO — In her years restoring homes and helping create new ones, Leslie Rowe Millsaps built a legacy around works of love.
Millsaps, who died at age 63 in an Oct. 17 car crash in Davie County, will be remembered for her work preserving historic buildings and giving to the community, colleagues and friends said.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fellowship Center of Christ United Methodist Church, 410 Holden Road, Greensboro.
Millsaps was president of DLM Builders, a full-service home design and remodeling business owned and operated with her husband, David.
After the couple restored their own Queen Anne-style home years ago, her love for restoration projects branched out into the community, including the Sweeney-Penn House in Fisher Park. She also served as secretary to the board for Preservation Greensboro.
"We're certainly going to miss her passion for preservation," Benjamin Briggs, executive director of Preservation Greensboro, said Thursday.
Briggs said Millsaps was well known for her dedication and willingness to help. Many of the staff will carry good memories of her, he said.
"She was an enthusiastic cheerleader for historic buildings," Briggs said.
Millsaps was also an active member of the Greensboro Builders Association for more than 25 years. She was on the organization's board of directors and served as chair of the Remodelers Council and Tour of Remodeled Homes. She and her husband, David, were also recognized as GBA Builder Member of the Year in 2002 and were recently awarded the Eugene Gulledge Award for long-standing service.
"Leslie believed in participating and giving back to the community," Cheryl Collins, executive officer of Greensboro Builders Association, said Thursday. "She also believed in education and felt it was important to be knowledgeable about industry trends. She had earned national designations that were valuable to her clients. She will thoroughly be missed by all of us."
Millsaps was also profiled in the "Made in Greensboro" series, created by Action Greensboro and the city, that was featured in the March edition of 1808 Greensboro.
Millsaps graduated from Hickory High School in 1974. She graduated from UNCG in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in music (magna cum laude), and then with a master's in music for piano performance in 1980, according to her obituary.
She was an avid gardener, yogi, reader and shoe collector, according to the obituary. She also was involved with music programs at Christ United Methodist Church, singing in several choirs and accompanying others on the piano.
She is survived by husband and business partner, David Millsaps; children, Megan Millsaps (husband, Ryan Schneck), Clay Millsaps; mother and stepfather, James D. and Lynn Beckom of Hickory; siblings, Mary Roberts of Atlanta, Malinda Coleman of Greensboro, James D. Beckom Jr. of Granite Falls, Debra McMillian of Hickory; cousin, William Patrick Abernathy of Hickory; and many other dear family and friends, according to an obituary in the Hickory Daily Record.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro (Raising Roofs Builders for Habitat) and Preservation Greensboro.
