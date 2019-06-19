MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Carolina police have identified a woman who they say drowned in a hot tub in a hotel on the coast.

Investigators say 57-year-old Paula Egleston drowned at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Several media reports identified her as a Greensboro resident.

News outlets report police say a witness was on her balcony at a hotel next door when she spotted the woman face-down in the neighboring hotel's hot tub.

First responders pulled Egleston from the water and attempted CPR, but were unable to revive her.

