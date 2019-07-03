GREENSBORO — A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with her vehicle is now charged with second-degree murder.
Gwynne Macdonald Furches, 22, of 1405 Alderman Road, is also charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle, police said in a news release. Her total bail is now at $750,000.
Police said Furches drove off the right side of East Gate City Boulevard about 10:10 p.m. on May 30 and struck Elijah Coppedge and a utility pole. Coppedge, 72, of 715 Gillespie St., died at the scene.
Her next court date is Friday.
Furches is half of the singing duo, Furches Twins, with her twin sister Jessa. According to YouTube, they have more than 101,000 subscribers.