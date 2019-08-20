GREENSBORO —The obscenity-laced email sent to a talk-show guest didn’t come from me, a Greensboro woman says.
“Hey, FB buddies,” begins the post on Peggy Hamilton’s Facebook page, “I want to let you know that our computer system was hacked...”
“So, if you get something flaky from either of us, just please ignore or don’t engage.”
Hamilton posted the message after a message with her email address attached was sent to public-policy analyst Neera Tanden, who tweeted a screenshot.
Triad City Beat, a free alt-weekly, first reported the story on its website.
Triad City Beat reported that Hamilton had denied sending the email to Tanden, and that Hamilton said that she had explained the situation to Tanden.
On Monday and Tuesday, neither Hamilton nor Tanden’s office at the Center for American Progress would comment for this article.
Tanden is president of the Center for American Progress, a liberal public policy research and advocacy organization. She is a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and served in the Obama and Clinton administrations.
The email followed Tanden’s appearance last week on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” when Tanden criticized President Trump’s handling of the economy.
Tanden tweeted a screenshot of an email received from one Peggy Hamilton, writing, “I have fan mail from my @hardball appearance, probably.”
The screenshot includes the email: “You stupid f--- — b----. You make no sense and hate our president. Go f- — yourself, media whore.”
Just how and where Tanden received the email is unclear. Forms on the Center for American Progress website allow visitors to contact Tanden and other staffers.
The email illustrates the potential perils of social media.
In posting about the hacking of her computer on her Facebook page, Hamilton said that “We don’t know exactly how it happened, but we are taking the right steps.”
“We have taken every precaution — new equipment, hard drive sweep, email change and are re-setting our entire lives, it seems!” she wrote.
Hamilton’s post prompted sympathy from her Facebook followers.
Tanden’s tweet prompted a long list of responses.
A few tweets noted that Hamilton serves on the 54-member Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s board of directors.
In last season’s program, Hamilton was listed as vice chair for development on the orchestra’s executive committee.
Keyshia Haithcock, the symphony’s director of development and public relations, told Triad City Beat that Hamilton said “she has no knowledge of this email. She has however taken action to get this matter cleared up.”
“As for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, of course, the views and opinions expressed (in the email) are not shared by the GSO, our board of directors, or our sponsors and affiliates,” Haithcock told Triad City Beat.
Lisa Crawford, symphony president and CEO, declined further comment.
So did a spokesman for the Center for American Progress.