GREENSBORO — City officials are warning drivers to watch out for flooding after the heavy rains Wednesday, which have led to numerous water rescues already.
The city said in a news release residents should use extreme caution in traveling throughout the city, especially in low-lying areas.
The following roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding:
• Wendover Avenue at Cridland Road
• Lathan Road between Nottingham and Cridland roads
• Interstate 40 Westbound before Exit 210 — right lanes are flooded
• Eastbound West Market Street between Burgess and Arrow roads
• I-40 Eastbound at Lee Street
• Eastbound Bryan Boulevard at North Holden Road
• Wendover Avenue at U.S. 29