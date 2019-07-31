Road closed detour sign

GREENSBORO — City officials are warning drivers to watch out for flooding after the heavy rains Wednesday, which have led to numerous water rescues already.

The city said in a news release residents should use extreme caution in traveling throughout the city, especially in low-lying areas.

The following roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding:

• Wendover Avenue at Cridland Road

• Lathan Road between Nottingham and Cridland roads

• Interstate 40 Westbound before Exit 210 — right lanes are flooded

• Eastbound West Market Street between Burgess and Arrow roads

• I-40 Eastbound at Lee Street

• Eastbound Bryan Boulevard at North Holden Road

• Wendover Avenue at U.S. 29

