GREENSBORO — City Hall got the message loud and clear.
After the city announced last week it would suspend curbside yard waste pickup, Greensboro residents flooded council members’ emails with protest. Residents at least want some way to dispose of their yard waste — at no charge.
So on Tuesday, the City Council waived the fee for residents to dump their yard waste at the White Street Landfill.
The fee will be waived for residents in cars, vans, passenger vans, pickups and non-dumping trailers. Regular yard waste fees of $40 per ton will continue to apply for dump trucks and dump trailers.
Here's a look at the process at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.:
- Proceed to the open scale.
- Drive to the window and speak to the clerk through the microphone to provide your home address.
- Follow the black yard waste signs and turn right into the yard waste and compost area.
- Look for an attendant who will direct you to an unloading zone. All loads must be unloaded by the customer.
- After emptying your vehicle, proceed out of the yard waste and compost area to the right. Take a left at the stop sign.
- Travel back out of the landfill via the paved road. Remain to the right and bypass the scale house.
The White Street Landfill is open 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. More information: 336-373-7658.
The city suspended all residential curbside yard waste collection on Monday, March 30, due to issues around COVID-19. This suspension allows Field Operations to focus its resources on garbage and recycling collection, which will continue without interruption to maintain public and employee health and safety, the city said in a news release. Residents should not place yard waste at the curb during this suspension.
