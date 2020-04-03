GREENSBORO — A virus relief task force is giving $457,000 to local nonprofits.
And that's just the first round.
In a release, the United Way of Greater Greensboro said it is allocating the money from a Greensboro Virus Relief Fund created at the request of the city.
"It has been encouraging to see how quickly these resources have been identified and distributed to agencies offering essential services in this critical time,” Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said in the release.
The fund has so far received donations of $725,345, including a $500,000 gift from the United Way's emergency reserve fund and $108,000 raised by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
"We continue to ask anyone who can make a donation to please support the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund so that we can continue to help our local neighbors who need our support,” Frank McCain of United Way of Greater Greensboro and co-chair of the Virus Relief Taskforce said in the release.
This is just the first round of funding and will benefit nonprofits in the areas of food insecurities, education, housing, employment and business disruptions.
The virus relief task force is reviewing and approving funding applications on a weekly basis from nonprofits in key areas.
For information on the fund and to apply, visit www.unitedwaygso.org.
