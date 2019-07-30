Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — After months of study, the Greensboro Transit Agency has scheduled significant changes across much of its route system to take effect next week.
The changes add, move or eliminate numerous stops on 14 of the transit system's 17 routes, said Kevin Elwood, GTA's manager of marketing and communications.
The new route system is scheduled to begin Monday and emerged from GTA's Mobility 2040 short-term transit study, Elwood said.
"Our planners had to accomplish this with no additional spending on transit services," Elwood said. "While this of course means that a few riders may have to alter the travels they have become accustomed to, the modifications will provide better service to our customers and the overall community."
Elwood noted that one of the biggest changes involves dividing the "consistently overcrowded" Route 12 that now serves South Elm and Eugene streets and Randleman Road into two separate routes.
The new Route 12 will continue traveling the South Elm and Eugene segment, while a new Route 13 will focus on the Randleman corridor, he said.
Current routes that will continue without major changes include those focused on Summit Avenue and West Market and Yanceyville streets.
GTA riders can preview the changes at ridegta.com both by viewing a video report and by downloading individual maps of the various new routes along with the revised timetables.
Announced Tuesday morning, the plan already has drawn opposition from critics who contend the changes will adversely affect "low income Greensboro residents who live farther away from downtown and whose livelihood depends on GTA public buses."
Local activists and the Working America affiliate of AFL-CIO are planning a news conference Thursday evening to protest the route changes and ask the City Council to put them on hold until rider concerns can be aired at one of the council's public comment periods.
"The coalition will urge the Greensboro City Council to call off the changes, allow the public to voice their concerns and then re-examine alterations to bus routes so changes are more equitable for everyone," Working America spokeswoman Catherine Walton-Ward said in a statement Tuesday.
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Phill G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 110 S. Greene St.
Elwood said the changes were made after an extensive public outreach effort that included public meetings, rider surveys and online presentations.
He said they were formally enacted in May by what was then known as the Greensboro Transit Authority, shortly before the council renamed it the "Greensboro Transit Agency" and recast its governing board as an advisory commission.
The new route system has been under development and review for more than six months, Elwood said. The changes will not affect overall route timing; buses will continue the current 30-minute frequency, he said.
Elwood added that GTA staff members will be on hand at the Depot for the next week to help passengers adjust to the changes.
GTA Electric Bus
GTA Electric Bus
GTA Electric Bus
GTA Electric Bus
GTA Electric Bus
GTA Electric Bus
GTA Electric Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
GTA Black History Bus
Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.