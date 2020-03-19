Because of the changing situation with COVID-19, the Greensboro Transit Agency has announced the following changes:
- GTA’s SCAT I-ride program will limit reservations to no more than seven days in advance. GTA says reservations are being taken by the backup call center for at least 15 days, so users you may experience delays in making reservations.
- GTA Administrative Offices are closed to the public until further notice. All GTA ID Cards and passes for Fixed Route and SCAT services remain available for purchase at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot Customer Service Office located at 236C W. Washington St. Hours of operation are: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- If agencies need bulk pass purchases, call 336-373-2634.
