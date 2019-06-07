GREENSBORO — This weekend's rotten weather has put a damper on plans for Greensboro Trails Day activities that were originally scheduled for Saturday.
Citing expectations for "sustained rain" that began in earnest on Friday, city officials have pushed back the celebration at Country Park until July 27.
Delayed festivities at the park include guided walks, hikes, yoga, mountain biking, boating, trail runs, an adventure course for kids, and more.
The city Parks and Recreation Department had been encouraging would-be participants to register for this weekend's activities for the last several weeks.
Then came Friday's rain and forecasts that give the region a 90% chance of stormy weather continuing through Saturday and beyond.
Now, event planners are asking those who registered for Saturday events but cannot participate next month to cancel their reservations at http://bit.ly/trailsday_cancel.
For those just learning about the events that will celebrate the city's network of trails and greenways, the parks department has a web page with full details: www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
At the national level, the annual trails commemoration is the brainchild of the American Hiking Society, a nonprofit group based in Maryland that promotes trails and preservation of the landscape that makes them possible.
The group marks National Trails Day on the first Saturday in June. But it says people can be flexible in timing local and regional spin-offs, a freedom Greensboro officials are taking full advantage of this year.