GREENSBORO — Local motorists evidently took state and local governments’ COVID-19 “stay-home” orders to heart.
Traffic volumes during the worst weeks so far, during early April, cratered by tens of thousands of cars per day in some parts of the city, according to data from the Greensboro Department of Transportation.
But drivers in the Greensboro metro were no competition for their counterparts in Raleigh, who have stayed off the roads in greater numbers, state officials found in similar research studying the pandemic’s impact on motor travel.
The Greensboro data comes from monitoring equipment that the city Department of Transportation positions near intersections on such major arteries as Battleground Avenue and Gate City Boulevard.
The equipment does not capture all vehicles through each intersection, but only on one of the cross streets, said Chris Spencer, GDOT’s transportation engineering manager.
The data points stem from an average of counts taken three times a week, he said.
“Also, by choosing from several intersections around the city, it gives us a good general picture,” Spencer said.
NC DOT’s transportation safety and mobility unit performs similar calculations on urban arterials, major streets such as Elm-Eugene and Wendover Avenue that connect with the interstate system, said NC DOT spokesman Aaron Moody.
“This is aggregate data from nine signals in Greensboro,” Moody said of those calculations.
The state data show similar patterns in Greensboro and Charlotte, while Raleigh with its many government offices saw much steeper declines and a slower resurgence in motor travel.
In contrast to intersection counts, Google assembles its county-level “mobility reports” based on smartphone data from people who store their location histories with the tech giant.
Google says it is using that location data to help public health officials understand how people’s movements have changed in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
