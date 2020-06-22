GREENSBORO — A children's fishing tournament at city lakes is set to begin July 1.
In a news release, the city announced that from July 1 to July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win.
The city said participants can submit a photo via email of the fish next to a standard measuring device, such as a ruler, tape measure or yard stick. Participants will need to use the the 8-digit code provided.
Rules will be emailed to participants after they have submitted their registration payment, according to the city. The longest fish in each category and age division wins.
Cost to register is $10. Age divisions will be split between children six and under, ages seven to 12 and ages 13 to 17.
Register online to participate.
