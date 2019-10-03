Greensboro on Thursday again felt more like a hot summer day than a cool fall one.
It was hot enough — 95 degrees — to tie the record from 1954 for the hottest day in October, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said. That 95 degrees also set the record for Oct. 3 in Greensboro, the weather service said. The previous high was 91 degrees.
However, we likely won't break the record for hottest day in October. While Friday could still be in the low 90s or high 80s, more fall-appropriate weather is on the way, forecasters say.
The continued hot, dry weather pushed Guilford County into drought territory this week. Guilford is one of now 48 counties under a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday by the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council.
Last week, Guilford was considered abnormally dry.
Moderate drought is the least severe of the state's four drought levels. Among recommendations at this level, people are encouraged to minimize nonessential uses of water and follow any water use restrictions outlined in their county.
