GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro gets some of the money for its $566 million annual budget from the county’s 2% sales tax — a source of income that’s sure to be hit hard with the economic shutdown.
But city officials believe the impact on that income, which represents 10% of the city’s budget, won’t be catastrophic.
And businesses from grocery stores to gas stations are still generating tax revenue.
“The biggest stress for us right now is waiting to see what those first early numbers look like, and until we see that we don’t know the impact,” said Assistant City Manager Larry Davis.
Davis said the city brings in about $58 million a year from the sales tax, which is collected by the state and then returned to the city every quarter. The 2% sales tax is levied on top of the state’s 4.75% sales tax.
It may take several weeks before Davis and the city will know what early effect the shutdown is having on that income.
Because the city’s annual budget begins July 1, it is about to enter the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. Davis said economists are projecting that the federal Gross Domestic Product will likely shrink dramatically during that quarter.
Before the coronavirus shutdown, “we were on track to meet and exceed our budgeted amount,” Davis said.
Now, he said, the city will be lucky if it loses only $1 million from its sales tax revenue. The number could possibly decline by $2.5 million for the current fiscal year, Davis estimates.
It’s possible the slowdown will drag into the next fiscal budget as well.
“In conversations with the League of Municipalities,” he said, “we hope to get some guidance from them about what they believe local government should be expecting in sales tax over the next three to six months.”
The city is not collecting money from user fees for parks and libraries, but expenses are much lower because those city properties are mostly closed.
Another bit of income for the city — $17 million a year — comes from a state tax on electricity bills. That’s a little harder to predict, Davis said, because it’s difficult to say whether people using more electricity while sheltering at home will offset the dramatically decreased amount of electricity being used by stores and businesses.
The city has many sources of income from its operations, the largest of which, about a third of the budget, comes from property tax. And that amount is fixed by valuations that don’t change with the economy.
Other income includes charges for water services, grants and a variety of fees.
But until Davis knows what’s coming, the only thing he and other executives at city hall can do is keep expenses to a minimum.
He and City Council have options in the coming year if revenues don’t pick up: The city keeps a fund balance of $27 million that can be used in financial emergencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.