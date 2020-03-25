GREENSBORO — The city is opening a major athletic center to help the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said late Wednesday that the city will provide a “shelter-in-place” location at the Greensboro Sportsplex beginning Friday.
The 110,000-square-foot center will house single-use beds spaced at least six feet apart to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city said in a news release.
“This shelter-in-place solution offers our most vulnerable population the support and care they need, especially during this pandemic,” Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said in the news release.
The staff at the Interactive Resource Center, a day center for the homeless, will manage operations around the clock. Each person entering the facility, including staff, will undergo a screening process to check for the respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.
A dedicated space off the premises will be provided for individuals who need to be quarantined.
Additional shelter-in-place centers are being offered at The Salvation Army of Greensboro, YWCA of Greensboro, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Family Service of the Piedmont and Youth Focus.
